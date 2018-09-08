Sound Off: Which Title Is Most Likely To Change Hands At WWE Hell In A Cell?

WWE Hell in a Cell will take place next Sunday from AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. As of right now, there are seven confirmed matches, five of them for championships.
Today's question: Which title is most likely to change hands at the PPV?
HELL IN A CELL MATCH FOR THE WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe
WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Charlotte (c) vs. Becky Lynch
WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The New Day (c) vs. The Bar or Rusev Day
