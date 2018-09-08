Sound Off: Which Title Is Most Likely To Change Hands At WWE Hell In A Cell?

WWE Hell in a Cell will take place next Sunday from AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. As of right now, there are seven confirmed matches, five of them for championships.

Today's question: Which title is most likely to change hands at the PPV?

HELL IN A CELL MATCH FOR THE WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Charlotte (c) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The New Day (c) vs. The Bar or Rusev Day

