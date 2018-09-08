ROH Announces Next PPV, Billy Corgan On Where The NWA Title Can Be Defended, Tim Storm Snaps (Video)

- Above is the latest NWA video featuring Tim Storm and Professional Peter Avalon. The two had a match with Avalon cheating along the way, but Storm finally had enough and smacked Avalon with a chair for a DQ. After the match, Storm whacked his opponent a couple more times with the chair.

- On his latest Instagram story, NWA Owner, Billy Corgan, answered a fan question about if Cody Rhodes can defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in promotions outside of NWA, ROH, and NJPW. Corgan responded, "Yes, if it makes sense for all involved." Rhodes defeated Nick Aldis to win the title at last weekend's "All In."

- Ring of Honor announced its next PPV after Death Before Dishonor will be Final Battle on December 14. The show will take place at the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Tickets for HonorClub members will go on sale this Wednesday at 10am ET and for the general public on Friday at 10am ET.