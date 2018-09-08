Lana Isn't Happy With 2K19 Model, Brie Bella Does An Impression Of Nikki, Total Divas - WWE Network

- Above, Brie Bella answered 20 questions about her sister, Nikki. Brie gave her best impression of Nikki (2:50 mark) and noted her sister's biggest pet peeve is when people are late.
- According to WWENetworkNews.com, Total Divas Season 7 will air next Saturday on the WWE Network, beginning at 6pm ET with a 12-episode marathon. The shows should be added to the network library a day or two before Saturday, but the report didn't have an official date yet.
- WWE 2K19 is rolling out the roster reveals for its upcoming game, but not everyone is thrilled with their model. On Twitter, WWE Games showed off Lana's model and the WWE Superstar responded, "Never have I worn that gear or wrestled with short hair so I am very confused who this women is." Fans were on the case and found the look the game used, which was a faux movie poster WWE created (I, Lana) for the movie about Tonya Harding, I, Tonya. WWE 2K19 is due out on October 9.
Happy #LanaDay! @LanaWWE is playable in #WWE2K19 for the first time!#WWE2K19RatingReveal https://t.co/8O60aGZUXU pic.twitter.com/PrVayVufBT— WWE 2K19 (@WWEgames) September 8, 2018
Who is this ?????? Never have I worn that gear or wrestled with short hair so I am very confused who this women is. https://t.co/at8oKeE1JO— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) September 8, 2018
but isn't this you?... in that outfit.... pic.twitter.com/qYYhykcGkc— KenKingsley?????? (@Suplexion) September 8, 2018
A parody poster ??— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) September 8, 2018
Do''t worry @WWEUniverse the #LanaDay score is not low because this is actually Tonya Harding the professional figure skater making her in ring debut on the @WWEgames ! Can't wait to see the #RavishingRussian pic.twitter.com/qY7bIUgDxk— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) September 8, 2018