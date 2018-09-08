Lana Isn't Happy With 2K19 Model, Brie Bella Does An Impression Of Nikki, Total Divas - WWE Network

- Above, Brie Bella answered 20 questions about her sister, Nikki. Brie gave her best impression of Nikki (2:50 mark) and noted her sister's biggest pet peeve is when people are late.

- According to WWENetworkNews.com, Total Divas Season 7 will air next Saturday on the WWE Network, beginning at 6pm ET with a 12-episode marathon. The shows should be added to the network library a day or two before Saturday, but the report didn't have an official date yet.

- WWE 2K19 is rolling out the roster reveals for its upcoming game, but not everyone is thrilled with their model. On Twitter, WWE Games showed off Lana's model and the WWE Superstar responded, "Never have I worn that gear or wrestled with short hair so I am very confused who this women is." Fans were on the case and found the look the game used, which was a faux movie poster WWE created (I, Lana) for the movie about Tonya Harding, I, Tonya. WWE 2K19 is due out on October 9.

Who is this ?????? Never have I worn that gear or wrestled with short hair so I am very confused who this women is. https://t.co/at8oKeE1JO — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) September 8, 2018

A parody poster ?? — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) September 8, 2018