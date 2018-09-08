Drake Maverick Talks Why He's Managing Authors Of Pain (Video), Crazy WWE Home Invasions, WWE Shop

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring shocking home invasions. The group included: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin brawling outside of Brian Pillman's home, Randy Orton burning down Bray Wyatt's family compound, and Triple H invading Randy Orton at his house.

- WWE Shop's current sale is 2 tees for $30. No code is needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale ends on September 9 at 11:59pm PT.

See Also Backstage News On Shawn Michaels Possibly Returning To The Ring This Year

- As noted, 205 Live General Manager, Drake Maverick, is now managing the Authors of Pain over on Raw. In the video below, Maverick explained he is managing the duo because he recognized their untapped potential and plans to help them dominant every other tag team in the division.