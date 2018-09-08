MLW Fusion Results (9/7): Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix Defend, PCO Gets A Win, Brian Pillman Jr. Promo

This week's episode of Major League Wrestling's Fusion comes to us from New York City and opens with a video package looking at the tag team champions Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix – the Lucha Brothers – and gave a quick glance at their new business relationship with Konnan.

Stephen DeAngelis welcomes us to the show and introduces the first match featuring "Most Marketable" Richard Holliday – in his MLW debut -- taking on Fred Yehi of "Team Filthy." Color commentator Matt Striker noted that Holliday was trained by former WWE and WCW star "Pretty" Paul Roma.

Fred Yehi vs. Richard Holliday

Grappling to begin the match, Yehi initially gets the better of Holliday. After gaining the advantage following a shoulder tackle, Holliday is greeted with jeers while trying to play to the crowd, which allows Yehi to regain the advantage. Commentator Tony Schiavone points out that trying too hard to get the crowd's approval is the problem of too many young wrestlers these days.

Vertical suplex into a swinging neckbreaker by Holliday gets a two count, which greatly impressed Schiavone. Weak-looking rolling elbow from Holliday doesn't faze Yehi, who manages to put Holliday on the ground with a Koji Clutch variation and get the submission after a series of UFC-style elbow thrusts. Yehi celebrates after the match with fellow Team Filthy members Simon Gotch and Tom Lawlor.

Winner: Fred Yehi:

A recap of last week shows the new Hart Foundation of Davey Boy Smith, Jr and Teddy Hart laying down what Schiavone described as a "viscous, nonsensical attack" on Kevin Sullivan. "Maybe you were bad 20 years ago," Hart said, as he bloodied Sullivan. "But, this isn't 20 years ago." A conflicted Brian Pillman Jr hesitated before ultimately cracking a cane over Sullivan's head and admitting he never respected him. Schiavone noted Sullivan is healing from "a serious laceration and a concussion."

The show cuts to a wine-drinking, shirtless and robed Pillman Jr cutting a promo on why he attacked Sullivan. Acknowledging that he was in the prime of his career and youth, Pillman Jr pledged his loyalty to the Hart family and called Sullivan archaic and slimy.

A video package of Homicide's recent path of destruction was shown, including an assault on MLW owner Court Bauer, before The Notorious 187's match with the 50-year-old indie darling, PCO. "They say that PCO is not human," Striker said. "Tonight he'll have to prove it against Homicide."

PCO vs. Homicide

The two began by no-selling each others shoves, chops, and punches, begging the other to hit harder. A clothesline finally took Homicide down, and PCO took control. "Classic power versus speed," as Striker put it. Schiavone and Striker put over how PCO has reinvinted his career, having started wrestling in 1987 and becoming relevant again over the last year-plus.

An exploder suplex into the turnbuckles allows Homicide to take back the advantage. PCO keeps getting up as Homicide hits a neckbreaker, followed knee thrust off the top rope, which Striker compares to Dick Murdoch, causing Schiavone to pop at the comparison between the New Yorker and Texan.

PCO hits a suicide dive, followed with a moonsault, much to Schiavone's amusement. After the two count, PCO goes back up for a frog splash and another near fall. Going to the well one too many times, Homicide intercepts PCO's next attempt for a superplex.

Homicide's second wind was all for naught, as showing off his brute strength, PCO gets the victory with a left forearm to the face. "Don't neglect the basics," Striker advises other wrestlers watching.

Winner: PCO

Jason Kade was interviewed about his controversial victory over Jimmy Yuta last week. He's now looking ahead to the middleweight championship, and closed his promo by calling himself the Goose, "because I'm the sh*t."

Before the main event, we take a look at next week's return of War Games. The fallout from Sami Callihan's attack of Shane Strickland, which led to Strickland's losing of the MLW championship, can only be settled inside the War Games cage. Callihan, Abyss, Jimmy Havoc and the Death Machines will face off against Strickland, Tommy Dreamer, John Hennigan, Barrington Hughes, and Kotto Brazil. "I cannot wait for this one, next week!" Schiavone yells.

Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix take on Drago and Horus close out our show. Striker and Schiavone go over the advantages of being a tag team of brothers.

Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix vs. on Drago and Horus

Drago, who has his shoulder wrapped, and Pentagon Jr start off the match, but everybody is soon in and out of the ring. Action is quick and intense, in the spirit of Lucha Libre. Kicks and bodies are flying everywhere for the first 15 minutes.

After kicking out of it earlier, a second attempt at a springboard package piledriver from the Lucha Brothers put down Drago for the one, two, three.

Your winners and still tag team champions: Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr.

Fenix cuts a promo thanking the fans for buying a ticket and supporting their team. "I feel proud because we won, and I feel proud because La Raza lives here," Fenix said. Pentagon takes the mic, thanking his opponents, and starting a "Please come back" chant for Horus and Drago, who had made their MLW debuts tonight.

The show closes with the fans reviving an old Mexican wrestling tradition, throwing money into the ring as the victors celebrate with their belts.