Joey Ryan Reveals How Long "All In" Entrance Took To Plan, Which Match Talent Crowded Around To See

Joey Ryan spoke to WSVN-TV entertainment reporter Chris Van Joey Ryan at Thursday's MLW War Games taping in Fort Lauderdale, FL. You can check out the full interview in the video above, they sent us these highlights:

His entrance at ALL IN took several months of preparation to pull off:

"There was quite a few months of preparation because we had shot the murder and the murder scene revival all at the same time. It was supposed to be like a 2 or 3 week storyline but then they saw the footage and said it was really good and that we needed to draw this out as long as we could. And it was really up to the audience of how long they would let us stretch it out and how receptive they would be to the bits like the false arrest of Stephen Amell which actually played into his storyline with Christopher Daniels. We stretched it out as long as we could adding elements with other characters as long as the audience were taking the new additions we were adding in. Then when we realized we could let it sit all the way until ALL IN, we figured if we're going to do this at ALL IN we needed to do something big with it and that's where the idea for the penis druids came up."

What was the match at ALL IN that everyone in the back was crowded around to watch?

"I think initially, that first match with The Briscoes and So-Cal Uncensored because people wanted to see how the show would kick off. I think that definitely had a lot of people watching because they wanted to see what the vibe in the room was and once those teams started clicking and they started motoring, it just settled everybody's nerves and we knew we were going to have a good show."

The surprising DMs he receives from fans:

"I get a lot of d*ck pics from fans, which might be surprising. I don't know if it's like a come on to me or if it's like 'hey look at my d*ck too' kind of thing but I feel like a female wrestler sometimes with the amount of d*ck in my DMs."