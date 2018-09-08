Matt Riddle Throws Shot At Dana White (Video)

Before getting into the pro wrestling world, Matt Riddle built up an 8-3 (2) record with the UFC from 2008 until 2013. After failing two drug tests within a year for marijuana, Riddle was released from the promotion in February of 2013. He would fight (and win) once more for Titan Fighting Championship in February of 2014 before his transition to wrestling.

After his exit from UFC, Riddle and UFC President Dana White talked plenty of trash about each other in interviews. In the video above, White spoke with FOX Sports in September of 2013 about Riddle's inability to pass a drug test, calling Riddle "weak minded," "addicted to marijuana," and a "dummy."

Back in 2015, Riddle appeared on Dobashi's Radio Takedown podcast to give his thoughts on White and making a living in the wrestling world.

"Dana White's a b----. He knows he's a b----. He was born a b----. That's why his mom named him Dana," Riddle said. "It really don't matter. I know he ain't going to hire me back—I don't want that job. I'm going to run s--- in the WWE. If they don't hire me, I'm going to run s--- in TNA. If they don't hire me, I'm going to run s--- in New Japan. If they don't hire me, I'll f------ find somewhere else and I'll still make a living."

Earlier today, Riddle tweeted out a portion from the video above of White saying:

"Well, guess what dummy? They drug test in the real world, too. You think you're going to work 325 days a year and not get drug tested? He couldn't pass a drug test three times a year, but he's going to pass it in the real world? And I want to know where this rocket scientist is going to make one-hundred and something thousand dollars a year?"

The video then cut to Riddle's appearance at last month's NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.

Hey Dana remember that time you fired me and talked all that s--t on me to the world and called me a loser? I just wanted to say thank you for everything dummy ?????? #bro #kingofbros #splx #stallion #wwe #nxt #ufc #danawhite pic.twitter.com/y5yH6POwKw — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) September 8, 2018

During a post-Takeover: Brooklyn media call, Wrestling Inc. asked Triple H about signing Riddle and why they made the decision to bring him in at this point after previously backing off the former UFC fighter for his history with marijuana.

"I think he's ready to come in and get brought the rest of the way," Triple H said. "I also think he's matured as a person which, we'll find out. But I think he's matured as a person and he's realized where he wants to get to in the business as opposed to just having fun being in the business, there's a difference. So we think now's the right time, but time will tell."

Riddle's final indie appearance will be for PROGRESS at The SSE Arena, Wembley against Mark Haskins on September 30.