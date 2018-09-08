SmackDown Match Announced, Becky Lynch Sends Message To Those Who Didn't Support Her, Batista

- In the video above, Batista sat down with IGN to promote his latest film, Final Score, and read some IGN comments.

- WWE just announced WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte will take on Sonya Deville on this Tuesday's SmackDown. Both Superstars later commented on their upcoming match.

Every time I step through those ropes I embrace every challenge. See you Tuesday. ?? https://t.co/MbXOqPFT6i — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 8, 2018

A match against the champ on #SDLive? Great. Beat her on Tuesday. Watch her lose Sunday. Sounds like a fun week to me. Oh and ''ll have my actual friend by my side.. not hitting me in the back of the head ??.. @WWE_MandyRose #FakeFriends — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) September 8, 2018

- As we draw closer to Charlotte defending her title against Becky Lynch at next Sunday's PPV, Lynch continues to not only go after the champ, but those who didn't believe in her before. In her latest Instagram post, Lynch wrote:

"When they said I couldn't be the face of the division, or be on PPVs or the front of a magazine. When they said I was destined to be good but not great - I now say...screw you."

Lynch also said "screw you" to Charlotte when the two had an interview segment on this week's SmackDown.