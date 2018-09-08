ROH Episode 363 Recap: Bully Ray In Action, Sumie Sakai Vs. Madison Rayne For WOH Title

Highlights from the finish of last week's episode are shown. Mandy Leon, Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Madison Rayne and ROH Women Of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai make their entrances.

ROH Women Of Honor Championship Match:

Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Madison Rayne

They lock up. They exchange several pin-attempts. They lock up again. Rayne pushes Sakai to the corner. Sakai eventually hits a Fisherman Buster on Rayne. Sakai pins Rayne for a two count. Sakai goes for her Smash-mouse finisher. Rayne rolls Sakai up for a two count. Rayne hits a Cutter on Sakai. Rayne pins Sakai for another two count. Rayne runs towards Sakai. Sakai catches Rayne and hits her Smash-mouse finisher on her. Sakai pins Rayne for the win.

Winner: Sumie Sakai

A video package is shown hyping the match between Shane Taylor and Josh Woods.



Shayne Taylor and Josh Woods make their entrances.

Shayne Taylor vs. Josh Woods

Woods connects with a Running Knee Strike on Taylor as the bell rings. Woods strike Taylor several times. Taylor pushes Woods. Taylor eventually kicks Woods. Woods hits an arm-drag on Taylor. Woods goes for a cross arm-breaker. Woods pulls a glove off of Taylor. Woods pulls something out of the glove and the referee wants to throw the match out. Woods pleads with the referee to keep the match going. Taylor strikes Woods. Taylor hits his Taylor Made finisher on Woods. Taylor pins Woods for the win.

Winner: Shayne Taylor

Charles Sanders and Marcus Kross make their entrances.

Top Prospect Tournament Match:

Charles Zanders vs. Marcus Kross

They exchange headlocks. Kross sends Zanders to the ropes. Zanders sweeps the legs of Kross. Zanders pins Kross for a one count. Zanders dropkicks Kross. Kross hits a spin-kick on Zanders. Jeff Cobb comes to the ring. Cobb clotheslines Kross as the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: No Contest

Jeff Cobb headbutts Zanders. Cobb hits a Pump-Handle Suplex on Kross. Cobb hits a Back Suplex on Zanders. Eli Isom comes to the ring. Isom hits several forearms on Cobb. Cobb slams Isom to the mat.

Silas Young and Bully Ray make their entrances. Bully Ray has words with Colt Cabana. Best Friends (Chuckie T & Beretta) make their entrance. Caprice Coleman has joined the commentary team.

Best Friends (Chuckie T & Baretta) vs. Silas Young & Bully Ray

Ray tags Young in right after the bell. Young and Baretta lock up. They exchange wrist-locks and headlocks. Baretta chops Young. Young tags Ray in. Ray and Baretta lock up. Ray hits a Scoop Slam on Beretta. Chuckie eventually hits a Falcon Arrow on Young. Chuckie ascends the turnbuckles. Chuckie goes for a moonsault, Young rolls out of the way, Chuckie lands on his feet. Chuckie hits another Falcon Arrow on Young. Chuckie pins Young for a two count. Young chops Chuckie. Baretta tags back in. Baretta hits an Enziguri on Young. Baretta and Chuckie hit a Lawn Dart Cutter on Young. Chuckie and Beretta hug before getting clotheslined by Ray. Young attempts to tag Ray in, Ray jumps down from the ring apron. Chuckie and Baretta hit their Dudebuster combination finisher on Young. Baretta pins Young for the win.

Winners: Best Friends (Chuckie T & Beretta)

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.

