WWE Live Event Results From Birmingham (9/7): Seth Rollins Appears, Finn Balor Wins And Loses

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Mike L. for sending in these results from last night's WWE live event in Birmingham, AL:

* Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin. After the match, Corbin said that they would have a no-DQ match next, which Corbin won.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander defeated Buddy Murphy to retain the title. There was a lot of stalling by Murphy on the outside of the ring.

* Bobby Roode & Chad Gable defeated Mojo Rawley & Jinder Mahal. Gable did Roode's "Glorious" taunt with him before the match.

* WWE Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre defeated Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt to defend their titles.

* Kevin Owens defeated Zack Ryder with a pop-up powerbomb. Owens cut a funny promo before the match saying that he hated Birmingham because Sami Zayn was forced to spend time there (the WWE doctors are in Birmingham).

* Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Natalya & Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan with Dana Brooke as the special referee. Ember Moon got the win for her team.

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via DQ after Ziggler and McIntyre hit the ring and attacked Reigns. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose then came out and made the save. After running off Strowman and McIntyre, they hit Ziggler with a Shield triple powerbomb onto a table in the ring, but the table didn't break.