Nasty Shield Triple Powerbomb Botch (Video), Seth Rollins Doesn't Wrestle At Live Event, Matt Hardy

- Matt Hardy was back in action at last night's WWE RAW live event in Birmingham, AL. Hardy teamed with Bray Wyatt in a losing effort to WWE Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Hardy has been working a really limited schedule lately due to injuries. He is reportedly going to begin an extensive rehab program in North Carolina before making a decision on his in-ring future.

- Seth Rollins appeared at the last night's RAW live event in Birmingham, however didn't work a match. Rollins had suffered a gash on his left arm on this past Monday's RAW when he was thrown into the side of a police van.

At last night's live event, Rollins and Dean Ambrose came in after the Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman main event when Ziggler and McIntyre attacked Reigns. The Shield brought a table into the ring and tried to hit a Shield triple powerbomb on Ziggler through it, however the table didn't break. You can check out that painful spot below: