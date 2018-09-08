Wrestling Inc.

Photo: Paige Changes Up Her Look

By Joshua Gagnon | September 08, 2018

Yesterday, Paige posted a photo of herself sporting a new, shorter hairstyle, which can bee seen in the photo below. The SmackDown General Manager wrote a thank you to her stylist in the caption: "Thank you Wayne Tuggle Hair for absolutely KILLING the hair game. Amazing friend and amazing stylist."

As a comparison, here was Paige's look from two days ago.

Paige Shows Her Transformation From Over A Year Ago (Photo)
See Also
Paige Shows Her Transformation From Over A Year Ago (Photo)

Last month, Paige made a another post on her social media and spoke about how she's feeling now compared to just over a year ago during rockier times.

"Seeing this always keeps me so focused to keep staying on a healthier positive path with people that are positive and want to see you succeed! Never lower your standards for anyone."

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top