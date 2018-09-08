Photo: Paige Changes Up Her Look

Yesterday, Paige posted a photo of herself sporting a new, shorter hairstyle, which can bee seen in the photo below. The SmackDown General Manager wrote a thank you to her stylist in the caption: "Thank you Wayne Tuggle Hair for absolutely KILLING the hair game. Amazing friend and amazing stylist."

As a comparison, here was Paige's look from two days ago.

Last month, Paige made a another post on her social media and spoke about how she's feeling now compared to just over a year ago during rockier times.

"Seeing this always keeps me so focused to keep staying on a healthier positive path with people that are positive and want to see you succeed! Never lower your standards for anyone."