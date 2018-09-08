Wrestling Inc.

Randy Orton Vs. Daniel Bryan In 2013, Mandy Rose And Sonya Deville Respond To Charlotte, Birthdays

By Joshua Gagnon | September 08, 2018

- Above is a 2013 Hell in a Cell WWE Championship match between Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan with Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee. After Bryan took down both Orton and Triple H (who made his way into the cell near the end of the match), Michaels would superkick Bryan and Orton was able to pick up the victory.

- Today, former ECW World Heavyweight Champion/WWE Hardcore Champion Raven turns 54. Also today, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette turns 47, and former WCW Wrestler Lodi turns 48.


- As noted, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte will take on Sonya Deville this Tuesday in a non-title match. On Twitter, Deville responded to Charlotte, "No one cares about you and your best friend fighting. Tuesday you gotta beat me." Mandy Rose echoed a similar sentiment.





