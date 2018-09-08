Randy Orton Vs. Daniel Bryan In 2013, Mandy Rose And Sonya Deville Respond To Charlotte, Birthdays

- Above is a 2013 Hell in a Cell WWE Championship match between Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan with Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee. After Bryan took down both Orton and Triple H (who made his way into the cell near the end of the match), Michaels would superkick Bryan and Orton was able to pick up the victory.
- Today, former ECW World Heavyweight Champion/WWE Hardcore Champion Raven turns 54. Also today, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette turns 47, and former WCW Wrestler Lodi turns 48.
- As noted, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte will take on Sonya Deville this Tuesday in a non-title match. On Twitter, Deville responded to Charlotte, "No one cares about you and your best friend fighting. Tuesday you gotta beat me." Mandy Rose echoed a similar sentiment.
#TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE will go one-on-one with @SonyaDevilleWWE THIS TUESDAY on #SDLive! https://t.co/R6TNu17aCT— WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2018
Every time I step through those ropes I embrace every challenge. See you Tuesday. ?? https://t.co/MbXOqPFT6i— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 8, 2018
No one cares about you crying. No one cares about you and your best friend fighting. Tuesday you gotta beat me. #simple https://t.co/0FmezU2LyG— Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) September 8, 2018
''m getting a little sick of all of these "friendships." @SonyaDevilleWWE and I have had each others backs since day one.. no question of loyalty.. no doubts. That's a friendship. Let's not let any of ur drama get in the way Tuesday! K thanks ?? https://t.co/OY57AMmKRY— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) September 8, 2018