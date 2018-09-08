NJPW Road To Destruction Results (9/8): Kenny Omega Wishes Tomohiro Ishii Would Lighten Up, Okada

NJPW's latest Road to Destruction event took place earlier today with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Juice Robinson defeating Kazuchika Okada and Beretta in the main event. Also on the card was Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Yujiro Takahashi.

At one point during the match each wrestler grabbed onto each other's hair, until Omega attempted to do it to Ishii (who has a shaved head). Ishii didn't play along and ended up dropping all five wrestlers.

Does Ishii have an off switch?! This guy can't even have fun when Yano's involved! ???? ?? https://t.co/CzoOzp1Lgm — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 8, 2018

Below are the full results:

* Shota Umino and Yuya Uemura defeated Ren Narita and Yota Tsuji

* Chase Owens defeated Ayato Yoshida

* Tama Tonga, Tango Loa, Bad Luck Fale, and Taiji Ishimori defeated Togi Makabe, Michael Elgin, David Finlay, and Toa Henare

* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* LIJ defeated Suzuki-gun

* Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Will Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Yujiro Takahashi

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Juice Robinson defeated Kazuchika Okada and Beretta

The next NJPW Road to Destruction will take place tomorrow with Manabu Nakanishi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Yuji Nagata, and Satoshi Kojima vs. David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Tomoaki Honma, and Togi Makabe in the main event.