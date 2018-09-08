Becky Lynch Sends Warning To Charlotte, Goldberg, CSR Talks The Undertaker And Shawn Michaels

- Above is a clip from an episode of Raw from 2013 where Goldberg was forced to team up with Randy Orton against Triple H and Ric Flair. This ended up being basically a handicap match for Goldberg as he'd get beat up and busted open by the Evolution members. Triple H eventually had a steel cage dropped around the ring and the trio continued to attack Goldberg.

- Even though Charlotte will be facing Sonya Deville on this week's SmackDown, Becky Lynch is already letting the champ know she'll be around on Tuesday, as well. Also, Lynch thinks Charlotte tweets "like an Android."

Every time I step through those ropes I embrace every challenge. See you Tuesday. ?? https://t.co/MbXOqPFT6i — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 8, 2018

Charlotte. One, you tweet like an Android. Two, I'm going to reintroduce your face to my fist on Tuesday. #TickTock #IBooTheWoo https://t.co/ks0MCaKypb — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 8, 2018

