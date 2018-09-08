Possible SmackDown Match, Fans On Ronda Rousey - Alexa Bliss Armbars, Two Faced Talk Braun Strowman

- Two Faced Wrestling Talk Podcast Hosts' Kelsi (@superkickingit) and Paul (@pboron88) have returned from Chicago and give a review of their entire "All In" weekend. Also featured in this episode: The Shield is back together, but is that a good thing?, Is Braun Strowman a heel now?, and a look at the recent episodes of Impact Wrestling. You can submit your questions, vote in polls, and give your opinions by following @twofacedpod on Twitter. You can watch the full episode in the video above, or listen to it in the audio player below. Wrestling Inc's Two Faced Wrestling Talk Podcast is available every Friday.

- WWE's latest poll is asking fans: "Who has the better armbar?" As of this writing, Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey (81 percent) is leading Alexa Bliss (19 percent). The two will meet at next Sunday's Hell in a Cell PPV for the title.

- Before Jeff Hardy takes on Randy Orton in a Hell in a Cell match next Sunday, it looks like he wants to face WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown. WWE retweeted Hardy, but an official match announcement has yet to be made. As of right now, Nakamura doesn't have a match scheduled for Hell in a Cell. Nakamura defeated Hardy for the US Title back at Extreme Rules and then retained against Hardy at SummerSlam.