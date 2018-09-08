MVP On How Much Longer He Wants To Wrestle, Not Getting A World Title Run In WWE

MVP spoke with the Mirror about his time in WWE and how much longer he'll wrestle. Here are some of the highlights:

How long he wants to continue working in the ring:

"I am at a point in my career where I am ready to transition. I always said that I was going to retire at 45, and I'll be 45 in October. I decided that I still look and feel pretty good, so I'm going to hang around for a couple more years, but I know that my actual in-ring career is coming to a close. I am ready to move into the next phase of my career, which would be motivational speaking. I know that my life story is an inspirational one and one that can, hopefully, help others achieve goals in their own lives."

Looking at his time in WWE with pride:

"Sure, absolutely. I think about that young kid who grew up in Florida with a single mom and in poverty, essentially. I made some bad decisions and was able to overcome that because Vince McMahon gave me an opportunity. Society said 'You're an ex-convict, we'll give you a minimum wage job,' but Vince said 'Hey, you're talented, let's give you an opportunity.' I was able to travel the world as one of WWE's top talents. I was able to take people that I watched on television with awe and make them my peers and my colleagues, and I was a two-time United States Champion and a Tag Team Champion. So I look back and go 'Wow – I'm in the history books!'"

If he regrets not getting a main event level feud/title run in WWE:

"Well, I wouldn't say regret because it was never something I could control. So you can't ever really have regrets over things you literally have no control of. Should I have been a WWE Champion? A lot of people seem to think so and I certainly do because anytime you lace up your boots, you do it to be the absolute best. But there are some legends like Mr Perfect and Scott Hall – guys who were definitely top-tier with amazing careers that never really had the chance to hold the top belt. But that's fine, because at the end of the day, like I said, I look at my body of work and I'm in the history books and was one of the longest-reigning United States Champions in history. I've been a champion at every promotion I've been at, so I would have liked a chance to show that I could have been a top champion, but I don't think it takes away from my overall history."

MVP also discussed his upcoming one-man show. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.