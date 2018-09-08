Hulk Hogan Hits The Gym With An Old Friend (Photo)

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and wrestling legend Ed Leslie (Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake) hit the gym earlier this week after the public falling out they had in November of 2017.

The beef started when The Barber tweeted about The Hulkster spending time with his ex-wife. He also accused Hogan and his ex-wife of "brainwashing" his daughter, which led to an estranged relationship with her.

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart remains friends with both veterans and noted this past April with Wrestling Inc's Andy Malnoske that he believed they were on great terms once again.

"I think everything is great now," Hart said. "On Christmas holidays, I got a call from Brutus, 'Jimmy, I love you, baby!' and I said, 'I love you too, Brutus!' And so, it's like everything else. Your girlfriend, you may have a squabble with her. Your best friend, and, all-of-a-sudden, everything works out to put everything back together, but I think that it's all good."