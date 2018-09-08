Velveteen Dream Works EVOLVE Event (Photos), Undisputed Era Checks Out Rock And Roll HOF, Bayley

- Above, Bayley, Baron Corbin, and Seth Rollins met pediatric cancer survivors for the Hyundai Hope on Wheels program.

- The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly) visited the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. The group checked out a bunch of displays and O'Reilly played his title a bit throughout the building.

- As noted, Velveteen Dream worked for EVOLVE last night in Joppa, Maryland where he defeated Austin Theory (with Priscilla Kelly). Dream got his start in pro wrestling in the Maryland area. Tonight he will work again for the promotion in Queens, New York against Darby Allin.

Velveteen Dream defeats Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly in 14:03 in a very competitive match at #EVOLVE112 . Dream now on mic thanking fans. Thank you, Dream! We'll see you in Queens, NY for EVOLVE 113 tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/ijrv0Mtzwt — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) September 8, 2018

Velveteen Dream is here! Austin Theory and Priscilla Kelly are ready. #EVOLVE112 pic.twitter.com/yXENUmtoqP — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) September 8, 2018

