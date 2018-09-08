Wrestling Inc.

Velveteen Dream Works EVOLVE Event (Photos), Undisputed Era Checks Out Rock And Roll HOF, Bayley

By Joshua Gagnon | September 08, 2018

- Above, Bayley, Baron Corbin, and Seth Rollins met pediatric cancer survivors for the Hyundai Hope on Wheels program.

- The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly) visited the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. The group checked out a bunch of displays and O'Reilly played his title a bit throughout the building.


Adam Cole Talks Changing His Style To Protect Himself
- As noted, Velveteen Dream worked for EVOLVE last night in Joppa, Maryland where he defeated Austin Theory (with Priscilla Kelly). Dream got his start in pro wrestling in the Maryland area. Tonight he will work again for the promotion in Queens, New York against Darby Allin.






