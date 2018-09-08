WWE Star Says He's "Dangerously Underrated," Xavier Woods Plays Spider-Man, Johnny Gargano

- Above, Xavier Woods does another UpUpDownDown Late Night Stream featuring the new game, Spider-Man. Woods ended up putting two and a half hours into the game.

- Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Ricochet visited the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh in support of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and Connor's Cure. Below are photos of their visit and Gargano's tweet about spending time with the kids.

Having the opportunity and privilege to spend a few minutes with some of the coolest kids in the world, and put some smiles on a few faces today was a great reminder.. I have the best job in the world.



Thank you to the families and @ChildrensPgh for having us! #ConnorsCure ? pic.twitter.com/Yf4WZtkh1G — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) September 7, 2018

- Heath Slater posted on his Instagram about his time with WWE and hoped after everything he's done in his 13 year wrestling career, he'll be able to do things his way, sooner than later. Currently, Slater is teaming with Rhyno on Raw. Slater wrote:

"I got signed with WWE when I was 22 years old. I've been through Deep South, Florida Championship Wrestling and The Foundation of WWE NXT I've been in faction after faction and tag team after tag team, none of them actually went the way I hoped. I just hope that one day before this is all over that I can do things my way. And as a grizzled young vet in the business, I hope that time comes sooner than later. #deepsouthwrestling #floridachampionshipwrestling #nxt #nexus #corre #3mb #socialoutcast #slatergator #13yearcareer #wantapieceofthepie #dangerously #underrated"