WWE Stars On How To Spend $1 Million, Matt Riddle Soaking In NXT Live Event (Photo), WWE MYC Gallery

- Above, The Miz, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte, Bobby Lashley, The Bludgeon Brothers, Ric Flair, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, and WWE Champion AJ Styles suggest how to spend $1 million. This year's WWE 2K19 features a Million Dollar Challenge where a few luck gamers will play in a tournament with the winner taking on Styles, if they beat him, they'll be a whole lot richer.

- WWE posted a gallery featuring this year's Mae Young Classic competitors. The tournament aired earlier this week, if you missed it, here's a recap.

- Matt Riddle was at yesterday's NXT Live Event in Daytona Beach, Florida and tweeted out that he was "soaking up all the knowledge I can." Riddle hasn't yet wrestled for NXT, but did make his debut (while in the crowd) at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. Riddle's final indie appearance will be for PROGRESS on September 30 at The SSE Arena, Wembley against Mark Haskins.

Are you as excited to see #MattRiddle in Brooklyn as HE is to BE in Brooklyn?!@SuperKingofBros #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/wOP2y9yRhY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 18, 2018