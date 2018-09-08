WWE Stars On How To Spend $1 Million, Matt Riddle Soaking In NXT Live Event (Photo), WWE MYC Gallery

- Above, The Miz, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte, Bobby Lashley, The Bludgeon Brothers, Ric Flair, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, and WWE Champion AJ Styles suggest how to spend $1 million. This year's WWE 2K19 features a Million Dollar Challenge where a few luck gamers will play in a tournament with the winner taking on Styles, if they beat him, they'll be a whole lot richer.
- WWE posted a gallery featuring this year's Mae Young Classic competitors. The tournament aired earlier this week, if you missed it, here's a recap.
- Matt Riddle was at yesterday's NXT Live Event in Daytona Beach, Florida and tweeted out that he was "soaking up all the knowledge I can." Riddle hasn't yet wrestled for NXT, but did make his debut (while in the crowd) at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. Riddle's final indie appearance will be for PROGRESS on September 30 at The SSE Arena, Wembley against Mark Haskins.
Hanging out backstage at nxt in Daytona Beach Florida. Soaking up all the knowledge I can #bro #kingofbros #stallion #splx #nxt #barefoot pic.twitter.com/AAzu3s3iWp— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) September 7, 2018
Are you as excited to see #MattRiddle in Brooklyn as HE is to BE in Brooklyn?!@SuperKingofBros #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/wOP2y9yRhY— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 18, 2018
In case anyone is wondering, yes, Matt Riddle IS wearing flip flops with his suit. #NXTakeOver pic.twitter.com/x9jPCjIhOl— Big B (@BTuckerTorch) August 19, 2018