



WWE Main Event Recap: Tyler Breeze In Action, Zach Ryder Vs. Mojo Rawley

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Tyler Breeze and Mike Kanellis make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Tyler Breeze vs. Mike Kanellis

Kanellis ducks a clothesline attempt by Breeze as the bell rings. Kanellis strikes Breeze. Kanellis eventually kicks Breeze in the mid-section. Breeze escapes a powerbomb attempt by Kanellis. Breeze locks in a Single Leg Boston Crab on Kanellis. Breeze releases it. Kanellis clotheslines Breeze. Kanellis pins Breeze for a two count. Kaneliis sends Breeze into the turnbuckle. Breeze drives his momentum into a pin attempt on Kanellis and gets the three count.

Winner: Tyler Breeze

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.

A recap of the brawl between Samoa Joe and WWE Champion AJ Styles from SmackDown Live is shown.

Zach Ryder and Mojo Rawley make their entrances.

Zach Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley

They lock up. Rawley pushes Ryder to the corner. Ryder connects with a pair of forearms to Rawley. Rawley drives his knee into the ribs of Ryder. Ryder eventually hits an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on Rawley. Ryder goes for the Rough Ryder. Rawley launches Ryder into the turnbuckle post. Rawley connects with a Running Forearm on Ryder. Rawley hits an Alabama Slam Bomb on Ryder. Rawley pins Ryder for the win.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

A video package is shown highlighting the feud between The Shield (Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) and the team of Braun Strowman and RAW Tag-Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring the majority of RAW's villains assaulting The Shield (Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose).