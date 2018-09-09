UFC 228 Results: Tyron Woodley Vs Darren Till

After tonight, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will hopefully finally get the respect he deserves. Woodley dominated Darren Till and earned a second-round submission win to defend his title in the main event of UFC 228. It's Woodley's fourth straight title defense and he handed Till the first loss of his MMA career.

Till is huge for the welterweight division and the size discrepancy was apparent early. But it was Woodley who came out firing in the first round, landing some shots before shooting for a takedown. Till was able to avoid the ground by clinching Woodley against the fence, which caused the referee to separate them due to inactivity. Till used nearly the entire first round as a feeling out process and hardly threw any shots. But he withstood Woodley's offense and defended all of his takedown attempts.

In the second round, Woodley caught Till early with a huge right hand that dropped him. The champ rained down some huge elbows that opened a cut on Till's forehead. Till showed a ton of heart and survived some vicious ground-and-pound. But Woodley is the champ for a reason, and when it was apparent that he wouldn't put Till away with strikes, he locked up a tight D'arce choke to force the tap out.

It was Woodley's first submission win of his UFC career and it earned him his black belt after the fight. He hadn't fought since July 2017 and he looked great against a young, heralded contender. In his post-fight interview, Woodley chose not to call out anyone and instead promoted his upcoming rap single.

The entire card was really great with nine finishes in 13 fights. Jessica Andrade cemented her place as the top strawweight contender with a devastating first-round KO of Karolina Kowlkiewicz. Zabit Magomedsharipov and Aljamain Sterling both won with crazy kneebars that were seen only a handful of times in the history of the UFC. Budding contender Tatiana Suarez also made noise with a dominant TKO victory over former strawweight champion Carla Esparza.

Full results from the event can be found below:

- Tyron Woodley def. Darren Till via submission (D'Arce choke) at 4:19 Round 2 to defend UFC welterweight title

- Jessica Andrade def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via knockout (punch) at 1:58 of Round 1

- Zabit Magomedsharipov def. Brandon Davis via submission (kneebar) at 3:46 of Round 2

- Jimmie Rivera def. John Dodson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

- Abdul Razak Alhassan def. Niko Price via knockout (punches) at 0:43 of Round 1

- Tatiana Suarez def. Carla Esparza via TKO (strikes) at 4:33 of Round 3

- Aljamain Sterling def. Cody Stamann via submission (kneebar) at 3:42 of Round 2

- Geoff Neal def. Frank Camacho via knockout (high kick) at 1:23 of Round 2

- Darren Stewart def. Charles Byrd via TKO (punches) at 2:17 of Round 2

- Diego Sanchez def. Craig White via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

- Jim Miller def. Alex White via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:29 of Round 1

- Irene Aldana def. Lucie Pudilova via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

- Jarred Brooks def. Roberto Sanchez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)