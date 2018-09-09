WWE NXT Live Event Results From Warren (9/8): Triple Threat Main Event, Tyler Breeze Gets Title Shot

Thanks to Tommy Robsin for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Warren, Ohio:
* Heavy Machinery defeated The Forgotten Sons
* Dakota Kai and Nikki Cross defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne
* Lars Sullivan defeated Marcel Barthel
* Donovan Dijakovic defeated Dan Matha
* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong retained over The War Raiders by DQ
* NXT North American Champion Ricochet retained over Tyler Breeze
* Candice LeRae defeated Shayna Baszler
* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retained over Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano