WWE NXT Live Event Results From Warren (9/8): Triple Threat Main Event, Tyler Breeze Gets Title Shot

By Marc Middleton | September 09, 2018
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Warren (9/8): Triple Threat Main Event, Tyler Breeze Gets Title Shot

Thanks to Tommy Robsin for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Warren, Ohio:

* Heavy Machinery defeated The Forgotten Sons

* Dakota Kai and Nikki Cross defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne

* Lars Sullivan defeated Marcel Barthel

* Donovan Dijakovic defeated Dan Matha

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong retained over The War Raiders by DQ

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet retained over Tyler Breeze

* Candice LeRae defeated Shayna Baszler

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retained over Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano

