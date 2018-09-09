Wrestling Inc.

Bray Wyatt Frustrated Over The Wyatt Family Snub?, How Old Is Sarah Logan Today?, The Undisputed Era

By Marc Middleton | September 09, 2018

- Above is a look at The Undisputed Era's entrance in the upcoming WWE 2K19 video game.

- WWE RAW Superstar Sarah Logan turns 25 years old today.

Backstage News On Bray Wyatt's WWE Status
- As seen below, Bray Wyatt recently took to Twitter and re-posted a graphic from WWE that shows the top 10 factions. Wyatt appears to be frustrated over The Wyatt Family being left off the list. He wrote, "I'm going away now. To find myself. But when I am back, I want you all to remember things like this, that make me do the things I do."


For those who missed it, below is a very cryptic tweet Wyatt wrote last week:


