Sound Off Reactions To Which Title Will Most Likely Change Hands At WWE Hell In A Cell

Yesterday we asked which title would be most likely to change hands at next week's WWE Hell in a Cell PPV. Easily taking the number one spot was WWE Champion AJ Styles losing to Samoa Joe, mainly because many of you are ready for a new champ. A few pointed out with Styles being on the WWE 2K19 cover, it's unlikely he'll drop the strap just yet.

A number of people in the comments thought nobody (among the confirmed matched) would drop their title at the PPV. In regards to Becky Lynch, some thought WWE should strike while the iron is hot and pass the title along to her, even though Charlotte just won the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments.

Da Architect Who Burns it Down:

"I don't see any championship changing hands, to be honest. All are recently crowned champions and all of them are really beloved superstars to WWE. But if anything changes, I wish that Becky finally wins the SmackDown Women's Championship."

Cann Mee:

"I think Samoa Joe will win the WWE title at HIAC and AJ gets his rematch at Super Show-Sown. The way feud has been built, the babyface winning at the end for his family makes sense. So, my bold prediction is Joe wins WWE title at HIAC and AJ regains title back at Super Show-Down. There will be 70,000 - 80,000 people in Melbourne Cricket Ground, So a big title change there would make perfect sense."

Damien Demento: TheKingOfZing:

"I don't think any of them will change hands."

BelieveinSethRollins:

"I believe Samoa Joe will win the WWE Title at HIAC. AJ Styles has held it long enough. Plus, it would extend the feud."

OlympicHeroTaissa89:

"Definitely not Joe beating Styles, not yet anyway. That's why it's not in the cell. WWE 2K19 out in less than a month. AJ is on cover they want him to still be Champ when game is released. SmackDown 1000 is late October. Seems like a pretty good time for Joe to take the title."

