NJPW Road To Destruction Results (9/9): NJPW Star Makes His Return From Injury

Earlier today NJPW Road to Destruction: Blue Justice VIII took place and featured Satoshi Kojima's return from an ACL injury that has kept him out of action since January. In the main event, Manabu Nakanishi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Yuji Nagata, and Satoshi Kojima defeated Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay with Kojima getting the pin on Finlay.
8????????????@cozy_lariat ???— njpwworld (@njpwworld) September 9, 2018
COZY is BACK?
??????https://t.co/NxJKtVK94f #njdest #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/ULZ4rj217Y
Below are the full results:
* Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura went to a draw
* Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Taiji Ishimori defeated Michael Elgin, Ayato Yoshida, Shota Umino, and Ren Narita
* Taichi and Desperado defeated Hirooki Goto and Gedo
* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI defeated Minoru Suzuki, Iizuka, Kanemaru, and Taka Michinoku
* Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare
* Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, Trent, and Will Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens
* Manabu Nakanishi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Yuji Nagata, and Satoshi Kojima defeated Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay
.@tanahashi1_100 vs @rainmakerXokada #NJPWWorld Watch now??https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP— njpwworld (@njpwworld) September 9, 2018
9.9 #njpw #njdest pic.twitter.com/1q42FVxRgv
NJPW's next Road to Destruction event is on Tuesday featuring Will Opsreay, Toru Yano, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Kota Ibushi, and Kenny Omega in the main event.