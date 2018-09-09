Former Impact Knockout Wins Shine Title, Justin Roberts On His "All In" Experience, Jeff Cobb - ROH

- Above is a clip of Jeff Cobb interrupting a Top Prospect match on ROH TV and showing off his strength by taking down Eli Isom. Cobb made his ROH debut at the latest TV tapings.
- Yesterday at Shine 53, former Impact Knockouts Champion Sienna (Allysin Kay) won the Shine Championship by defeating Mercedes Martinez in the finals of an eight-woman tournament to crown a new champion. The title was vacant due to LuFisto relinquishing the title.
#AndNew Shine Champion @Sienna! Great match between her and @RealMMartinez at #Shine53! pic.twitter.com/AaCEFR02QF— Damon C. (@WrestlingWNomad) September 8, 2018
- On Instagram, former WWE Ring Announcer Justin Roberts wrote a love letter about his experience at "All In" and called it the greatest night of his 22 year career. Roberts apparently was sick the week of the show and was only about 60% by the time he had to call the event. He gave thanks to the fans for chanting his name and also to Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks.
"The amazing show had something for everyone. By the end, I proudly watched Cody & the Bucks stand in the middle of the ring & take in what they created. They are genuine, down to earth - good people. They put this entire event together & made it special. Not only did their fans stay for a 5 hr show, but when it ended, no one left. They were so respectful all night. They were so appreciative all night. Most of all, they were entertained & went home happy.
For that, I say thank you."
