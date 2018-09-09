WWE Setting Up Andrade Almas - R-Truth Feud?, The Rock Surprises Fans, Natalya Thanks Musicians

- Above, The Rock surprised a bunch of fans for Make-A-Wish day on the set of his latest film, Jungle Cruise.

- Yesterday, R-Truth posted a video about winning this week's SmackDown main event and getting into the WWE Mixed Match Challenge with his tag partner, Carmella. Truth said he was on a winning streak and plans to "ride it till the wheels fall off." Zelina Vega took notice of the video and said Andrade Almas would put an end to his "winning streak." She also referenced Carmella in the video below.

"Just because you have a fellow New Yorker on your side, doesn't mean you have the New Yorker," Vega said. "The only one to get it done."

Gone ride it till the wheels fall off!! pic.twitter.com/yzC9WHCmuf — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) September 8, 2018

"All it takes is one bad day to reduce the sanest man alive to lunacy."



Guess @RonKillings has had A LOT of bad days. #Delusional #Lunatic @WWE pic.twitter.com/ghe3MJ99RI — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) September 9, 2018

- Natalya gave thanks to the Smashing Pumpkins for honoring her father, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, last night at their show in Calgary. Natalya noted the final time her entire family was together was at a Smashing Pumpkins concert in Tampa, Florida. Neidhart passed away last month at the age of 63.