GLOW Wins Two Awards, Jimmy Havoc On Mick Foley Being An Inspiration, Deonna Purrazzo

- Above, Impact Backstage Interview Alicia Atout spoke with Deonna Purrazzo on her YouTube channel, AMBY. This was filmed before Purrazzo made her debut for NXT, so when she was asked about potentially signing with WWE, Purrazzo couldn't say anything about it. She also talked about Marty Scurll and which moves she doesn't like to take (powerslam and spinebuster).

- Jimmy Havoc spoke with the Daily Star about how Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior (WrestleMania VI) initially got him into wrestling, but later on Mick Foley was someone he really gravitated towards.

"Foley was the first guy as an older teenager I really got into, with stuff at King of the Ring 1998 and being thrown off the Hell in the Cell," Havoc said. "It says something about a person who sees someone being thrown off a 20 foot cell through a table and then thinks 'I want to do that, that looks like a lot of fun.'"

- Yesterday, the Netflix series, GLOW, won Creative Arts Emmys for "Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program" and "Outstanding Production Design For a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less)." Shauna Duggins is the Stunt Coordinator for the show and is the first woman to win this award. The 80s wrestling throwback also has Primetime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Comedy Series," "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series" and "Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series." The Primetime Emmys will air September 17 at 8pm ET.