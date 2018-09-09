Ryback Talks WWE Holding Women's Evolution PPV

The upcoming WWE Evolution pay-per-view on October 28 will make history as WWE's first-ever all-women's event. On a recent episode of his Conversation With The Big Guy podcast, Ryback gave his opinion on the pay-per-view.

"Are any men allowed on the show whatsoever in any capacity? No, good for them. I think it's cool for the women of the past," Ryback said. "They had done most of the leg work in this so they were the ones who had to deal with all of the limited opportunities. It is because of all of them, and because of WWE and how they ran things. It's great. There is nothing bad to say about it and a good opportunity for the women to make a pay day on a Network pay-per-view."

So far, the WWE has confirmed two matches for the card: Trish Stratus vs. Alexa Bliss and Lita vs. Mickie James. It has been rumored that RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will face Nikki Bella, but that match has yet to be announced. There will also be the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic plus a SmackDown Women's Title match, a WWE NXT Women's Title match and a NXT UK Women's Title match. The original announcement of the event said more than 50 women will compete on the card, so it can be expected there will be other appearances from superstars past and present.

Ryback suggested that Evolution could be WWE's way of compensating for the fact that the female superstars were left off the Greatest Royal Rumble card in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. In any case, he sees the event as a good business decision by the WWE.

"I don't know all the details about it or anything of that nature but the only thing that came to my mind is that there has never been an all men's pay per view, maybe Saudi Arabia by default, right? This could be a way of giving the women an opportunity because they couldn't be part of that," he said. "Everything is business with them and they make money off of it so it is a good deal for the women."

