Conor McGregor Vs. Nurmagomedov Promo, Possible Big UFC 230 Title Fight, Tyron Woodley - Darren Till

- The UFC wasted no time in releasing a handful of promo videos for the next pay-per-view, highlighting the UFC 229 main event between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The lightweight title will be on the line, as the unbeaten Nurmagomedov makes his first defense on October 6 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the above video promote, entitled "The Wait is Over," we see scenes from the incident in Brooklyn earlier this year that included McGregor being arrested and charged after attacking a bus that Nurmagomedov was on.

- With UFC 228 in the book and UFC 229 featuring Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title, that leaves UFC 230 without a main event. We may have found it, though, this past weekend, as Colby Covington challenged Tyron Woodley for his welterweight title.

Woodley successfully defended his belt at UFC 228 Saturday night, scoring a submission victory over Darren Till. Covington was the interim champion until being stripped of that title when he was forced out of the fight with Woodley due to surgery.

"Tyrone! You didn't blow it!!!" Covington wrote on Twitter. "Time for you to come see me in (Madison Square Garden). America's Champ has another promise to keep."

During the post-fight press conference, Woodley stated "If November is the date they're looking for a main event, I think they got the guy."

- Despite some bad blood between Tyron Woodley and Darren Till leading up to their UFC 228 main event for Woodley's title, the two showed each other nothing but respect after. Woodley defended the belt with a victory over Till via submission, and the two met up afterwards in the hallways in Dallas.