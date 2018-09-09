Wrestling Inc.

Roman Reigns Sign At Football Game (Photo), The Undertaker Vs. Kane Full HIAC Match, WWE - Instagram

By Joshua Gagnon | September 09, 2018

- Above is the full WWE World Heavyweight Championship Hell in a Cell match from 2010 between The Undertaker and Kane. Paul Bearer ended up turning on Undertaker by blinding him with a light inside his urn, Kane smacked Taker with the urn, and finished off The Deadman with a chokeslam.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Kairi Sane (with Finn Balor), EC3 (with Drake Maverick), Naomi, and Mandy Rose.

- Yesterday at a Nebraska college football game a fan brought along a "Turn Roman Reigns Heel" sign. Next Sunday, Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship inside Hell in a Cell against Braun Strowman.

