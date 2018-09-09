Moose Talks The Difference Between His Time In ROH And Impact, Favorite Feud

Moose spoke with Pro Wrestling Post about the difference between his time in ROH and Impact, the future of his character, and his favorite feuds. Here are some of the highlights:

The biggest difference from his time in ROH and Impact:

"I used to think that every match back then I had to do a cool dive or a high-risk maneuver that would take its toll and damage to my body. Whereas now, I don't even think about doing it. It doesn't even cross your mind."

Where he sees the Moose character going:

"To see how Moose was when I started in Impact Wrestling two years ago compared to where he is at now, we can see an evolution in the character. It will just play itself out because if it's not broken then don't fix it, right?"

Feuds he has been the most pleased with:

"I think my feud with Austin [Aries] means the most to me. When we look at what is at stake, being for the World Championship, it doesn't get bigger than that. We are fighting over the biggest prize in our company, which is the Impact Wrestling World Championship, so whatever other feuds I have been in it hasn't reached the magnitude of this. It's just what we are fighting for that makes it the most important, what is on the line. The things I did with Bobby [Lashley] were pretty big. It was a cross-promotional thing with [American Top Team] and MMA, and I know fans loved it. I definitely learned a lot working with Bobby."

Moose also talked about transitioning from football to pro wrestling and what he's improved at the most in wrestling. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.