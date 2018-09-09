Hulk Hogan Remembers Roddy Piper, Former WCW Star Frank Andersson Passes, Cedric Alexander

- Above, current UFC 3 King of the Hill Champion, Buddy Murphy, took on WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Cedric Alexander. Xavier Woods, Jack Gallagher, and Big E watched the fight from the sidelines. In the second round, Alexander's fighter threw a kick (after taking some damage to his leg), looked to pull a hamstring and couldn't continue, giving Murphy the victory.

- According to Swedish site, Sport Bladet, former WCW Wrestler and Olympic Wrestler Frank Andersson has passed away at the age of 62 due to complications after heart surgery. Andersson won a bronze medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. He would then make some appearances for New Japan Pro Wrestling and sign with WCW in the early 90s before retiring in 1995. He did return to the ring to wrestle locally in Sweden in 2014-2015. Our condolences to the friends and family of Frank Andersson.

See Also Hulk Hogan Hits The Gym With An Old Friend (Photo)

- Hulk Hogan commented on how his daughter, Brooke Hogan, is friends with Roddy Piper's daughter and often gets caught off-guard when she says, "I'm hanging with Piper!" Hogan said Piper was "the best" and posted a promo they did in 1992 when they teamed up to face The Undertaker and Ric Flair. Piper passed away in July of 2015 at the age of 61.