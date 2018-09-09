Former WWE and ECW star PJ Polaco, a.k.a. Justin Credible, was released from the New Haven Correctional Facility on Saturday. He was arrested last Wednesday for third degree assault, disorderly conduct and violation of his protective order. It was his second arrest in the last 30 days. Due to the protective order and terms of his release, he is not allowed to return home to his wife Jill and family. He has a critical court date on October 1st.

David Gere, who is one of the producers of the CREDIBLE documentary, exclusively informed Wrestling Inc. that the producers of the film bailed him out. He was held on $50,000 bond.

"I just came out of there," Polaco said in the exclusive video above while pointing to the Correctional Facility. "That's a place I don't want to be. For all the fans that have supported me, trust me, I've been in this business for 25 years and 45 years of my entire f--king life, not to go out like this. Not for you, not for me, not for anything, I will not let you down. I swear to Christ as I stand here today, I will not go back there ever again."

The producers of CREDIBLE have been chronicling the highs and lows of Polaco's journey. Their provision to Polaco was that he immediately begin a formal treatment program. Recent attempts at inpatient treatment have fallen short. Polaco is checking into an intense recovery program program this Monday for 30 days in Kent, Connecticut.

"Pete not only needs help through immediate treatment which is set to start next week, but he need to get out of jail which we were able to arrange [on Saturday]," Executive Producer Douglas Cartelli said. "Pete has been on the right path, but he has recently derailed - again. The hope for Pete as shown in the documentary is to make a complete recovery and win back his life."

"PJ has been fighting for light and now for his basic freedom, as serious charges and the very real fear of extended imprisonment is hanging hard lover him," added Gere." Those of us who care greatly for him are fighting with PJ to send away the darkness he has become so accustomed to."

Below is a photo of Polaco following his release: