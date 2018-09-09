Wrestling Inc.

Kenny Omega Taunts Will Ospreay, David Arquette Makes Surprise Appearance, Amber Nova - Maxim Cover

By Joshua Gagnon | September 09, 2018

- Above are post-match interviews after NJPW Road to Destruction (September 8) featuring Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi. During their segment, Omega taunted Will Ospreay, someone he's seen a lot of during this most recent NJPW tour.

"He's a great high-flyer," Omega said. "He's a nice guy, I've heard he's very polite and cordial backstage, but Ospreay there's a certain level you have to reach before you can become a heavyweight main event player. Go ahead, you have an entire series, we'll keep giving you a try."

- Last night, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette made a surprise appearance at a Northeast Wrestling show in Bethany, Connecticut. Arquette was there to plug his tag team match with Hurricane Helms this Friday for the promotion in Poughkeepsie, New York. King Brian Anthony, one of Arquette's opponents for the forthcoming tag team match, came out to celebrate Arquette's birthday before bashing the Ready to Rumble star's face into his own birthday cake.

- Indie wrestler, Amber Nova, is looking for support to become the next Maxim Cover Girl. Nova has made appearances for Impact Wrestling and NXT. Official voting begins tomorrow at 4pm ET, you can vote by clicking here.



Greg Canzio contributed to this article.

