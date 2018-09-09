Jim Cornette Reveals Which WWE Superstar He Would Want To Manage

In a recent interview on Bill Apter's podcast, The Apter Chat, Jim Cornette rehashed stories of Andy Kaufman and Jerry 'The King' Lawler' and also gave his thoughts on the current wrestling landscape. Cornette was asked if managers could succeed today and said that it depends on one person.

"Here's the thing, they definitely would be more entertaining than some of the people giving promos these days," said Cornette. "Whether they need to come back or it would be used right, it depends on Vince [McMahon]. If Vince decides he's going to use managers, then everyone else copies what Vince does, so they're going to use managers too. But then the problem becomes, where are they? Because obviously [Paul] Heyman is a classic example of it can still work in today's environment. Because all you need is a guy that represents the wrestler who can't talk or can't talk that well."

Then Cornette was asked who on today's WWE roster he would like to manage and chose the current Intercontinental Champion.

"I've been a fan of one particular guy since I first saw him in Ring of Honor eight years ago," Cornette said. "He was Tyler Black then, but he's Seth Rollins now. And I think he's just the whole package. He can work. He sounds good. He looks good. He's got the size. He's got the athletic ability. When I knew him, and hopefully nothing has changed, he was a good kid with no bad habits.

"He reminds me of a modern day Rick Rude. He has that aura about him. He carries himself like a star."

To hear more from Jim Cornette on The Apter Chat, you can listen to the entire interview here.

