Roman Reigns Tweets About The Shield, WWE On The Undertaker's 5 Greatest Rivals, Riott Squad

- On Instagram, WWE looked at The Undertaker's top 5 greatest rivals. Starting at number five: Brock Lesnar, Mankind, Kane, Shawn Michaels, and at number one, Triple H. The Undertaker will be facing Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down on October 6.

- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retweeted a photo of The Shield at a WWE live event in Birmingham and wrote, "We've taken on the whole locker room before. Can't outdo these workhorses." At the end of this past week's Raw, a chunk of the Raw roster came out to beat up The Shield who were attempting to get after Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler. Reigns will be defending his title against Strowman in a Hell in a Cell match at next Sunday's PPV. Although not officially announced, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins has been advertised by the PPV's venue.