Kurt Angle Talks Greatest Royal Rumble Title, Drake Maverick, Favorite WWE Title Victories, MSG

Kurt Angle did another fan Q&A on his Facebook page. Here are some of the highlights:

Why hasn't WWE used Braun Strowman's Greatest Royal Rumble Title since he won it?

"I don't know. But I'm sure they will when we return to Saudi Arabia this year."

Where's your favorite place to wrestle?

"Madison Square Garden. It's WWE's official home. Love the atmosphere."

Do you think Drake Maverick will get to see some in-ring action?

"I hope so. I saw him compete in TNA, he's very talented."

What is your favorite WWE Championship victory?

"Either beating The Rock in 2000 or beating 'Stone Cold' [Steve Austin] in 2001. I was literally watching them on TV in 1998. I never dreamed that I would sign with WWE a year later, and a year after that I stepped foot in the ring against The Rock and became WWE World Champion. It happened so quickly."