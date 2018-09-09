Paige Announces Two Matches For This Week's SmackDown

SmackDown General Manager Paige announced two matches for this week's SmackDown, which is the go-home show for WWE Hell in a Cell. First, R-Truth will take on Andrade "Cien" Almas (with Zelina Vega) after the two sides traded some shots on social media over the weekend.
"All it takes is one bad day to reduce the sanest man alive to lunacy."— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) September 9, 2018
Guess @RonKillings has had A LOT of bad days. #Delusional #Lunatic @WWE pic.twitter.com/ghe3MJ99RI
I'm gone let that ??? slide, and charge it to the game... pic.twitter.com/BiHtuAy1GV— WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) September 9, 2018
In the show's main event it will be Brie Bella taking on Maryse. At next Sunday's Hell in a Cell PPV, Daniel Bryan will team up with Brie against The Miz and Maryse.
Already announced for the show is WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte vs. Sonya Deville. Below is video of Paige's full announcement.
A week from #HIAC but only 2 days away from #SDLive! What does that mean? More matches!@RonKillings will face @AndradeCienWWE (w/ loudmouth @Zelina_VegaWWE) and @MaryseMizanin returns to singles action against Brie @BellaTwins ... IN THE MAIN EVENT! pic.twitter.com/j7wRCWNtof— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 9, 2018