Paige Announces Two Matches For This Week's SmackDown

By Joshua Gagnon | September 09, 2018

SmackDown General Manager Paige announced two matches for this week's SmackDown, which is the go-home show for WWE Hell in a Cell. First, R-Truth will take on Andrade "Cien" Almas (with Zelina Vega) after the two sides traded some shots on social media over the weekend.



In the show's main event it will be Brie Bella taking on Maryse. At next Sunday's Hell in a Cell PPV, Daniel Bryan will team up with Brie against The Miz and Maryse.

Already announced for the show is WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte vs. Sonya Deville. Below is video of Paige's full announcement.



