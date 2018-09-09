Funny NFL - WWE Mashup Video, 205 Live Matches Announced, Velveteen Dream WWE 2K19 Entrance

- Above is Velveteen Dream's entrance for WWE 2K19, which is set to release on October 9.

- 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick just announced this week's matches. Buddy Murphy will face Gran Metalik while WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander will team up with Akira Tozawa against Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher in the main event.

- For week one of the NFL season, CBS Sports tweeted out a Royal Rumble-esque video featuring someone doing their best impression of Vince McMahon. The video ran through every team in the league, giving (most of) them a pro wrestling twist.