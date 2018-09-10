Alicia Fox Changes Her Look (Photos), Maria Kanellis Injury Update, Zelina Vega-Lilian Garcia

- Paige isn't the only WWE star to change up her look this past week as Alicia Fox did as well.

After accompanying Alexa Bliss on Raw last Monday, Fox bleached most of her hair blonde. She showed off her new look at live events over the weekend and on Instagram.

- Maria Kanellis revealed on Instagram on August 9 that she suffered a broken wrist while training for her in-ring return and would be in a cast for six weeks. In an update on the situation, Kanellis revealed on Friday that she is no longer wearing a cast.

Kanellis has indicated that she would like to wrestle at WWE's first all-women's pay-per-view event, WWE Evolution, on October 28.

- Zelina Vega is Lilian Garcia's next guest on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia and the interview promises to be emotional. You can listen to it today via LilianGarcia.com.

Girlllllll, I can't wait for everyone to hear your story tomorrow on #ChasingGlory @Zelina_VegaWWE ! Not sure there will be a dry eye in the world ??. SO powerful. Thank you for opening up as much as you did! ?????? https://t.co/GjG3JrneCe — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) September 9, 2018