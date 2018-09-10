Cody Rhodes To Make First NWA Title Defense, Tama Tonga Looking For New Bullet Club Members, Shibata

- Above is part two of the Katsuyori Shibata "California Dreamin'" documentary, which follows the NJPW star to his new role as head coach of the NJPW dojo in Los Angeles. If you missed part one, you can check that out below.

- Over the weekend, Nick Aldis defeated Doug Williams to get another crack at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. In his first NWA appearance, Cody Rhodes will be at NWA 70 this Sunday to defend his title against Aldis.

Tomorrow at @WrestlingMediaC Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Manchester:



Nick Aldis vs Doug Williams



If Doug wins, he gets my rematch with Cody at #nwa70 for #tenpoundsofgold — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) September 8, 2018

Thanks folks!



Also wanted to share I've agreed to my first @nwa booking THIS SUNDAY at @CWFHollywood pic.twitter.com/ELy4T2qm4C — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 10, 2018

- Tama Tonga said recruiting season is open for a new Bullet Club (Firing Squad/OG) member. Tonga asked for names and most fans wanted Neville or Punishment Martinez. Kenny King raised his hand in response to Tonga. As noted, there's currently a civil war between Bullet Club members with Tama Tonga splitting off with Tanga Loa, Taiji Ishimori, Haku, Hikuleo, Gino Gambino, and Bad Luck Fale.