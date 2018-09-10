Renee Young Joins WWE RAW Commentary Team Full-Time

WWE has announced that Renee Young will be joining the RAW commentary team full-time, beginning with tonight's show in New Orleans. She will be calling the action with Corey Graves and Michael Cole.

Jonathan Coachman will be leaving RAW but will be the new host of WWE pay-per-view Kickoff pre-shows. He will begin the new gig this Sunday at Hell In a Cell with David Otunga, Sam Roberts, Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Below is the full announcement from WWE: