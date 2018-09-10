Joey Ryan Reveals Why He Has No Interest In Signing With WWE

Joey Ryan is an 18-year veteran of the squared circle and has wrestled for just about every promotion out there including ROH, TNA and as one of the co-founders of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. But he's only had short stints within WWE where he was used as an enhancement talent and has only wrestled a handful of matches with the top company in sports entertainment.

Ryan talked to Chris Van Vliet last week about his level of interest in signing with WWE while at Major League Wrestling's War Games event.

"I know the standard NXT rate that they give most newcomers and I make well beyond that. But I know people who have signed on from the indies who were doing well and they get a better rate because they are more valued. It's weird because pretty much in every business, the goal and the dream is to be your own boss, set your own schedule, be successful on your own terms. In wrestling, a lot of wrestling fans want you to give all that up and sign your future to someone else's hands and have a boss and have a schedule that you're required to keep. So it's kind of weird that in just about any other business, the dream is to do what I'm doing now but in wrestling everyone thinks you're not successful until you have a boss which is kind of bizarre. But that's the way it is and I'm pretty confident and really enjoy what I'm doing."

Ryan last wrestled for WWE in 2011 during a dark match at SmackDown tapings. He said back then WWE told him they weren't looking for guys his size, but they were open to working with him again in the future.

In addition to his current work on the indie circuit, Ryan also made a surprise appearance at "All In." After Hangman Adam Page defeated Joey Janela in a Chicago Street Fight, Ryan attacked Page and delivered a superkick on him.



Source: Chris Van Vliet