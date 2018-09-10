Conor McGregor Fight Replay, Darren Till - Snoop Dogg Twitter Feud, Stripped UFC Champion Speaks Out

- The push to UFC 229 is in full-force as the promotion recently made a fight replay available for the bout that saw Conor McGregor make history. McGregor, who entered UFC 205 as the featherweight champion, walked out with both 145 and 155 pound gold when he bested Eddie Alvarez.

Next month at UFC 229, McGregor returns for the first time since 2016 when he meets Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title live on pay-per-view from Las Vegas.

- Making her first public comments since being stripped of the UFC female flyweight title, Nicco Montano didn't pull any punches. Montano, who never defended the belt after winning it last year on The Ultimate Fighter, was forced out of UFC 228 after issues during her weight cut. She was sent to the hospital last Friday, and UFC officials stripped her shortly after failing to make it back for weigh-ins.

Montano released a statement on Instagram, explaining what happened and letting it be known that she still isn't a fan of her planned opponent, Valentina Shevchenko.

"I want to say thank you to all my continued supporters, unfortunately my first time ever missing weight means the loss of my title that I've worked my ass off for. And if you ask me is completely uncalled for, there have been plenty other fighters who have not been punished for a lot more, unfortunately I'm not one to be running my mouth so I don't bring in the big bucks," she wrote. "I had stopped sweating early, my kidneys shut down, and I had an imbalance of electrolytes, my sodium levels were way too high. When I got to the hospital the doctors told me that it was the best idea, that if I had waited even 30 minutes longer it could've led to cardiac issues. With that said I had no intention to drop out of the fight. I looked good at open workouts because I had every intention to dominate (Saturday).

"I had asked for a fight in October knowing this and had some legit people on my side also asking on my behalf, however the matchmaker and whoever else only gave me the September date to choose from. So with no other choice and with the internet backing a lying bully (Valentina), I was forced to accept the date or have the threat to get stripped anyway. When you're stuck in between a rock and a hard place you stick up your dukes and get down to it and that's precisely what I did and will continue to do."

- Darren Till suffered his first loss this past weekend when he was submitted by Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title. While there were plenty of positive messages of support sent to Till afterwards, one social media post definitely caught his attention.

Snoop Dogg, who previously provided color commentary for Dana White's "Contender Series," posted a video of his thoughts on Till's loss. In it, the rapper appeared to get Till confused with Colby Covington, as he sends a message to President Donald Trump while cheering on Woodley.

Till responded, letting it be known that he heard the video: