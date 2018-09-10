WWE NXT Live Event Results From Detroit (9/9): Big Six-Man Main Event, NXT Title Match, Tyler Breeze

Thanks to AJ Tomalski for the following WWE NXT live event results from Sunday's show in Detroit, Michigan:
* Heavy Machinery defeated The Forgotten Sons
* Dakota Kai defeated Aliyah
* Tyler Breeze defeated Dan Matha
* Lars Sullivan defeated Marcel Barthel. The post-match set up the following...
* Johnny Gargano defeated Lars Sullivan by DQ
* Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross defeated Shayna Baszler and Vanessa Borne
* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retained over Donovan Dijakovic
* NXT North American Champion Ricochet and The War Raiders defeated The Undisputed Era (NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole)