WWE NXT Live Event Results From Detroit (9/9): Big Six-Man Main Event, NXT Title Match, Tyler Breeze

Thanks to AJ Tomalski for the following WWE NXT live event results from Sunday's show in Detroit, Michigan:

* Heavy Machinery defeated The Forgotten Sons

* Dakota Kai defeated Aliyah

* Tyler Breeze defeated Dan Matha

* Lars Sullivan defeated Marcel Barthel. The post-match set up the following...

* Johnny Gargano defeated Lars Sullivan by DQ

* Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross defeated Shayna Baszler and Vanessa Borne

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retained over Donovan Dijakovic

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet and The War Raiders defeated The Undisputed Era (NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole)