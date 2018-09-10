Wrestling Inc.

Matt Hardy's Latest Woken Word (Video), WWE Entrance Ramp Ambushes, Matt Morgan, Trevor Murdoch

By Marc Middleton | September 10, 2018

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring entrance ramp ambushes.

- WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz turns 34 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco turns 69, former WWE Tag Team Champion Trevor Murdoch turns 38, former TNA Tag Team Champion & Wrestling INC podcast co-host Matt Morgan turns 42 and former WWE developmental head Steve Keirn turns 67.

Matt Hardy Talks About His
See Also
Matt Hardy Talks About His "Woken" Gimmick In WWE, If He Would Go Back To Impact - ROH, "All In"

- Matt Hardy continues to release Woken Word of the Week videos, despite his in-ring status being up in the air. Below is the latest Worken Word - brobdingnagian.


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Hell In A Cell Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top