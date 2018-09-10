Sheamus & Carmella Train (Video), Tyler Breeze Vs. Ricochet Video, WWE Finally Returning To Finland

- Sheamus trains with Carmella in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- WWE announced the following today:

HELSINKI, FINLAND and STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE brings its family-friendly entertainment back to Finland for the first time in 10 years when WWE Live returns to the Helsinki Ice Hall on Friday, 10 May. Tickets for WWE Live Helsinki are available Monday, 17 September, at 9 a.m. local time, at www.livenation.fi.

Fans attending WWE Live Helsinki will see WWE Superstars AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair, Samoa Joe, The New Day, The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Asuka and many more.*

WWE Live Helsinki is presented in partnership with Live Nation, a global leader in live entertainment.

"Live Nation Finland is pleased to be bringing the biggest and most anticipated sports-entertainment show to Finland after a 10-year hiatus — WWE Live Helsinki! We are excited to gather families around for a night of unforgettable live experience," said Niksu Vaisto, Senior promoter, Finland.

"Following the overwhelming demand from the WWE Universe, we are excited to once again bring WWE Live to Finland," said Stefan Kastenmüller, Senior Vice President & General Manager, WWE Africa, Europe & Emerging Markets. "Our fans can look forward to non-stop, family-friendly entertainment featuring their favorite WWE Superstars."

Be sure to WWE Live in Finland for the first time in 10 years this May. Get your tickets starting Monday, 17 September.